METALLICA - Limited Edition 72 Seasons Poster Series Hits The Met Store On Thursday

"We asked six artists to choose something that spoke to them off of 72 Seasons and create their own visual interpretation of it," begins an update from Metallica. "And the results that Marald Van Haasteren, Munk One, WolfSkullJack, Zeb Love, Miles Tsang, and Andrew Cremeans came up with were stunning!"

"This Thursday at 1 PM, PDT / 4 PM, EDT / 9 PM, BST, all six Fifth Member Exclusive posters will be available in The Met Store and the Probity UK Shop. These six limited-edition prints are numbered, and we expect them to go fast. If you see something you like, make sure you’re ready to shop on time!"

"So What! Editor Steffan Chirazi checked in with our six artists to learn about the inspiration behind their respective pieces." Read the interviews here.