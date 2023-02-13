METALLICA - Never-Before-Seen Photos Featured In CREEM Magazine Preview

Along with announcing the magazine's third new issue since its rebirth last year, CREEM has released never-before-seen Metallica photos, plus Michael Alago's first-hand account of how he signed the legends to Elektra at just 23 years old. An excerpt can be read below.

One look at Michael Alago in the 1980s and chances are you might not take him for the executive type. Brimming with enthusiasm and energy, the uncannily youthful-looking Alago would become a major-label A&R executive at age 24 and was responsible for signing one of the biggest rock acts of all time: Metallica. Alago would go on to work with some of the most iconic names in music, including Nina Simone, John Lydon, Cyndi Lauper, and the Misfits. But like they always say, you never for-get your first. And now, in his own words, the story of how Michael Alago signed Metallica to Elektra Records.

To read more, and to subscribe, head here.

More will be in the print issue, out March 15 - anyone subscribed to the CREEM Fan Club by this week will also get free exclusive cards featuring these photos with the spring issue.

It will span generations, from features on Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Ty Segall & Poison Ruïn to the return of Botch, Tom Waits, Peter Frampton and his final tour (more here).

(Photos - Michael Alago)