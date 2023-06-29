METALLICA - Official M72 Arlington Cinema Event T-Shirt Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Catch the M72 World Tour live from Arlington, TX, no matter where you are in the world! And don’t forget to grab your souvenir t-shirt. We’re commemorating this live-in-cinema event with a brand-new, kick-ass design by artist Andrew Cremeans."

Pre-order the T-shirt here.

Tickets are on sale now for Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event at metallica.film.

Presented in cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, this unprecedented global theatrical event brings Metallica’s M72 World Tour live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, to the big screen live in cinemas in the US, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 at 9:15 PM, EDT / 6:15 PM, PDT with encore showings on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) at 9 PM, EDT / 6 PM, PDT.

Movie audiences in all other exhibiting countries, including throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania, will view the concerts on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) as best suited for local time zones. For the most detailed exhibition times and dates by location, visit metallica.film. View the event trailer below.

Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs from across the group’s 40+ year career, ranging from 1983’s debut Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s new release 72 Seasons. You won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs across both nights.

The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage so that fans will have a complete 360 view of the show. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you're right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world.

This is a two-night event. Get your tickets for both nights to enjoy the full experience.

(Photo - Jeff Yeager)