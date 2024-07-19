METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE, ANTHRAX, VAN HALEN Make Rolling Stone’s “50 Worst Albums Covers” List

Rolling Stone has published their new article naming the “50 Worst Album Covers Of All Time”.

The article states: “Our selection criteria for the list, other than fugliness: We skewed toward major artists with the resources of professional graphic designers who really should have known better. (Some of rock music’s most revered design firms, such as Hipgnosis, are also some of the worst offenders here.) No more than one album per artist. No mercy for the album’s music actually being good (that happens more often than you’d think).”

Among names listed in the metal/hard realm, Queen’s The Miracle lands at #47, Metallica’s The Black Album at #41, Ozzy Osbourne’s Down To Earth at #30, Bon Jovi’s legendary Slippery When Wet at #25, Anthrax’s debut Fistful Of Metal at #23, Van Halen’s Balance at #20, Scorpions’ Lovedrive at #18 and Ted Nugent’s Love Grenade at #5.

Check out the whole list at Rolling Stone where Limp Bizkit’s Presents Chocolate St★rfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water takes the top spot.