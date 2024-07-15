METALLICA's Black Album Has Officially Spent 750 Total Weeks On "Billboard 200" Chart

July 15, 2024, 36 minutes ago

news heavy metal metallica rarities

METALLICA's Black Album Has Officially Spent 750 Total Weeks On "Billboard 200" Chart

Billboard has announced that Metallica's 1991 self-titled album, aka The Black Album, has now spent 750 total weeks on the "Billboard 200" chart, sitting at #178 this week.

It's the fourth album in history to reach the milestone, after Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon (990 total weeks), Bob Marley's Legend' (843) and Journey's Greatest Hits (813).

 

 



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources