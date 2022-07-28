METALLICA's Black Box Updated With The Final Phase Of "Metallica: The First 40 Years"; New Exhibition Announced

Metallica have announced that new artifacts have been added to The Black Box. A message from the band follows:

"The archivists have been hard at work to bring you phase four of our most expansive exhibition to date, Metallica: The First 40 Years, and the wait is over!

"Travel back to the 1984 Seven Dates Of Hell tour, hang out at the Raiders' Parking Lot Party in 2003, or go behind the scenes of a 2009 performance in an ancient Roman amphitheater - all inside the Metallica Black Box virtual museum.

"The good news doesn’t stop there! We’re pleased to announce the next exhibition coming to the Black Box: The Art Of Metallica. Keep an eye out for more details."

Enter The Black Box here.