METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Admits He's Feeling Insecure, Gets Hug From Bandmates; Video

People is reporting that Metallica frontman, James Hetfield, got real with the audience at a recent concert.

The band took the stage in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on May 12 - after the concert's original spring 2020 date was postponed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 16-song set, Hetfield, 58, took a moment to address the crowd about how he was feeling leading up to the show, according to a video posted to YouTube by Michele Fernanda (see below).

"I gotta tell you, I wasn't feeling very good before I came out here," he said. "Feeling a little bit insecure, like I'm an old guy who can't play anymore. All this bulls--- that I tell myself in my head."

"So, I talked to these guys and they help me, as simple as that," Hetfield continued, motioning to his bandmates. "They gave me a hug and said, 'Hey, if you're struggling on stage, we've got your back.' I'll tell ya, It means the world to me."

In the video, Hetfield's bandmates - Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo - then surround him and embrace him in a hug.

"And seeing you out there, I am not alone, I am not alone and neither are you," he said to the crowd.

(Photo - Gene Kirkland)