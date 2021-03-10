METALLICA's Live Debut, This Week In Music History; Video

On March 14, 1982, Metallica played their first live show at Radio City in Anaheim, California, marking the starting point for one of the biggest bands in the world.

The lineup at the time was James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine, and Ron McGovney. Thanks to all of their school friends, about 200 people gathered for the show and launched their incredible live career that led to selling out arenas all across the globe.

