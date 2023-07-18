METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO Reflects On OZZY OSBOURNE's Studio Invasion - "‘You Got Any Wine?’ No. ‘You Got Any Pills?’ No. ‘You Got Any Cocaine?’ No, Ozzy! ‘You Guys Are Boring!’”

In a new feature from Louder Sound, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, who played in Ozzy Osbourne’s band after leaving Suicidal Tendencies, reveals some illuminating memories of how it happened. An excerpt from the feature follows...

When Suicidal Tendencies offshoot, Infectious Grooves, were making their debut album, The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move… It’s The Infectious Grooves, in the early 90s, they were often joined by an uninvited guest: Ozzy Osbourne. The Black Sabbath frontman was at the same studio, Devonshire in LA, to work on his No More Tears album but seemed to prefer gate-crashing the Infectious Grooves sessions instead. Years later, bassist Robert Trujillo told Metal Hammer all about the Ozzy invasion.

“We were basically roommates, or studiomates, for a while,” he said, reminiscing about how a crazed Ozzy took over the recording complex. “Ozzy would be running down the hallway, completely out of his mind doing a lot of stuff back then, I can’t tell you what but pretty much anything. He came into the studio one night and surprised us all and went ‘Uh, hullo’ and we were in the middle of a mix. Then suddenly he would never leave – he’d come in and go, ‘Let me hear the song, that’s what I want to play!’ and we’d dance and we’d do all this crazy stuff and he’d go, ‘Have you got any beer?’ No. ‘You got any wine?’ No. ‘You got any pills?’ No. ‘You got any cocaine?’ No, Ozzy! ‘You guys are boring!’”

Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing have revealed a brand-new event trailer for the upcoming Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event, featuring footage captured throughout the band’s European tour stops this summer.

Presented in cinemas worldwide, this unprecedented global theatrical event brings Metallica’s M72 World Tour live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, to the big screen live in cinemas in the U.S., Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 at 9:15 PM, EDT / 6:15 PM, PDT with encore showings on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) at 9 PM, EDT / 6 PM, PDT. Movie audiences in all other exhibiting countries, including throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania, will view the concerts on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) as best suited for local time zones. For the most detailed exhibition times and dates by location, visit metallica.film.

View the new event trailer, and the official event trailer, below:

The worldwide cinematic event presents Metallica fans with a unique opportunity to experience - or relive - the band’s acclaimed M72 World Tour. A special event t-shirt created by the band to mark the occasion can be pre-ordered here. .

Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs from across the group’s 40+ year career, ranging from 1983’s debut Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s new release 72 Seasons. You won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs across both nights.

The M72 tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage so that fans will have a complete 360 view of the show. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you're right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world.

This is a two-night event. Get your tickets for both nights to enjoy the full experience.