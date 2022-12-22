METALLICA - "The Art Of Metallica" Exhibit Refreshed In The Black Box

The Metallica Black Box curators have refreshed art inside “The Art Of Metallica” exhibit. Dig in to the Black Box now to see what’s new on display.

The exhibit is an ever-changing collection of art created for, about, and by Metallica, featuring album art (including never-before-seen drafts), t-shirt images, show posters, fan tributes, video storyboards, band member-created drawings, and much more.

Stay tuned, more collection refreshes are on the way with new artifacts replacing current pieces on display. Explore The Black Box here.

On December 16, Metallica celebrated the accomplishments of All Within My Hands at the Microsoft Theater with the Helping Hands Concert & Auction hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Metallica states: "Relive Helping Hands 2022 with the latest audio addition to our Live Metallica collection. With five acoustic songs and three live debuts - including 'Lux Æterna' - this is one you’ll want to make sure is in your library! Proceeds benefit All Within My Hands and the charitable causes supported by the Foundation."

Pre-order the audio on CD or Digital Download here.