METALLICA - Wolverine And Metallica Scholars Amp Up Skilled Trades With Fourth Collection Featuring Limited-Edition High-Top Sneakers; Video Trailer

Wolverine, the 140-year-old boot brand, and Metallica Scholars, the workforce education initiative within Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH) have teamed up for a fourth time to support the next generation of skilled workers. 50% of all proceeds from the collection will be donated directly to Metallica Scholars, the workforce education pillar of AWMH.

The highlight of the 2023 co-branded collection is a limited-edition high-top sneaker featuring debossed artwork from Brandon Heart, a long-time Metallica collaborator and artist. Each pair of high-top sneakers is handcrafted in Mexico with a premium leather upper, a Wolverine x Metallica Scholars woven tongue label, and a leather lining that provides added comfort and easy break-in. The sneakers will retail for $160 on wolverine.com and will be available in men's sizes 7 - 14.

"Wolverine is dedicated to supporting the next generation of skilled trades workers and closing the skilled trades gap," said Scott Schoessel, VP of Global Marketing for Wolverine. "The ongoing partnership with Metallica Scholars is a key component of that mission. This new collection embodies our partnership and purpose, and are the perfect blend of heavy metal, quality, and purpose."

In addition to the limited-edition high-top sneakers, the collection includes a Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Encore Shirt-Jac (retailing for $75) and Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Trucker Hat (retailing for $20). All items are available on Wolverine.com.

Since 2019, Wolverine has donated over $750,000 to All Within My Hands. Notably, Wolverine product has been featured throughout Metallica's M72 World Tour at concert merch stands and surrounding popup shops. All proceeds from the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Tour Merch benefit Metallica Scholars.