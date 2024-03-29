METALLICA’s Blackened Whiskey Working On “Something Special”

Metallica says “lightning strikes twice” as Blackened whiskey are “working on something special” for fans. Stay tuned for more information.

Metallica recently released a new episode in their series, "The Blending Sessions". Watch "The Core of Collaboration" below.

A message states: "This is what happens when band members turn into mad scientists. With the crowd as a vital instrument, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Rob Dietrich discuss the secret ingredient to Blackened Whiskey."

The band introduced the series stating: "We’re joining Blackened Master Distiller & Blender, Rob Dietrich, for “The Blending Sessions,” an exclusive conversation series about whiskey, music, inspiration, and collaboration. With new episodes dropping weekly, we’ll uncover details about our creative processes, shared passions, and the artistry behind our respective crafts."

About Blackened:

This award-winning whiskey is a marriage of the finest North American straight bourbon & rye whiskeys and uniquely finished and sonically-enhanced in brandy casks, using the BLACK NOISE™ process to extract more flavor from the wood. The sweetness of the bourbon is perfectly balanced with the savory spice offered by the rye. The whiskey is further enhanced with the brandy cask finish adding notes of apricot, which plays perfectly alongside the honey and caramel notes of the blend.

For more on Blackened, head to blackenedwhiskey.com.