METALLICA’s JAMES HETFIELD Says It’s A “Travesty” MOTÖRHEAD Isn’t In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

James Hetfield appeared on the latest episode of The Metallica Report and spoke about Motörhead and the recent addition of a tattoo containing Lemmy’s ashes.

"And, yeah, tattoos is just something I've always loved. I'm a logo dude, as we all know. So, yeah, getting the hands done. And then Adriana, my girlfriend, her best friend passed away. And we had just talked about the ability to put ashes in the ink to represent someone who you carry around in your life. So thinking up of ideas of what would represent that person and memories for their life; I mean, that's really what they are; they're memories and remembering that I had been given some ashes of Lemmy and a little silver bullet that was like a necklace and using that to get my — yeah, the Iron Cross and the ace of spades. So Lemmy is able to still fly the bird to the world via me. And just a reminder of what an inspiration he has been in my life — what to do, what not to do. And for me paying respects to him in maybe lieu of him being in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, which still continues to piss me off."

Hetfield went on to say, “The most rock and roll lifestyle-living person on this planet is not in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, which is a travesty, a shame. It's kind of a disrespect to rock and roll, basically. So this is me paying homage to him."

Before his death on December 28, 2015, Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister asked that his ashes be put in bullets and given to his closest friends. Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford was gifted a bullet, as was Doro Pesch, Hanoi Rocks legend Michael Monroe, former Headbanger’s Ball host Riki Rachtman, Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane, and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

Metallica frontman, James Hetfield, also received a bullet, and used "a pinch" for a new tattoo, a spade etched on his middle finger.

Hetfield shared the following message via Instagram:

"With the steady hand of friend and tattoo artist @coreymillertattoo, this tattoo. A salute to my friend and inspiration Mr. Lemmy Kilmister. Without him, there would be NO Metallica.

"Black ink mixed with a pinch of his cremation ashes that were so graciously given to me.

"So now, he is still able to fly the bird at the world."