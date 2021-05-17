Mexico's CRS (CIRROSIS) To Release Live In Isolation EP In June

On June 21st, CRS (aka Cirrosis) from the northwest of Mexico lashes out with the release of new material entitled Live In Isolation. It's a four track EP recorded in an exclusive live session for the online festival Moshfest in September 2020, which includes a previously unrealesed song "The Daydreamer's Nightmare" premiered on this EP with a guest singer Quetzalín Dominguez from the Mexican band Lost Nebula.

CRS is still as impressive as it was in the '90s. Sir Oz lets out angry screams of despair, Chucky sits on his throne as one of the greatest metal guitarists in Mexico proving that it's not all about complexity, but about good and powerful riffs and well-structured solos, going from style to style, and coloring with amazing acoustics and melodies, Tavo Ramírez shows the technical and precision level that a Latin American drummer can have, blast beats, good nuances but above all good taste. As if that were not enough, they have an extraordinary collaboration, the virtuoso and famous bassist Kello Gonzalez (Parazit, Nata) accompanies them providing innovative bass arrangements that show that great musicians end up recognizing themselves.

The EP was recorded, mixed and mastered by its guitarist and multi-nominee Grammy: Francisco “Chucky” Oroz. But not everything ends there, the EP offers two live songs as bonus tracks recorded in 2000 in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, “Fariseos” and “Negando lo No Negadi” in both tracks it's possible to appreciate why they were the kings of the stage.

Tracklisting:

"Kill My Name"

"Tan Lejos De Dios"

"The Daydreamers Nightmare"

"I Am The Universe"

"Fariseos" (bonus track only on CD)

"Negando lo No Negado" (bonus track only on CD)

For further details, visit CRS (Cirrosis) on Facebook.