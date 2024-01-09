MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO Shares New PROJECT AU Jam Featuring Drummer ROB ROSS (Video)

Guitarist Michael Angelo Batio - now performing wirth Manowar - and drummer Rob Ross met when they were both 18 years old in music theory class at school. They played in several bands together over the years and did a lot of shows with those groups. Rob and Mike Weber have known each other even longer. Michael spoke with Rob and Mike about doing this kind of project, they liked the idea.

"Lark's Tongues" is the second release of several tracks they filmed. The idea was to create backing tracks and improvise to them - to the extreme. They call this Project AU. "AU" stands for Astronomical Unit. AU is 93,000,000 miles, which is the distance from the Earth to the sun. It's also how many notes they played during these recordings!"

Manowar will return to the US after 10 years for an exclusive show on November 30, 2024, at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. The power metallers have announced the show is now officially sold out.

Manowar says in a statement: “Thanks to all Manowarriors who have made a statement of their passion and loyalty!

“Wishing all our Brothers and Sisters around the world a fantastic 2024, filled with health, happiness, and true metal.”

Packed with immortal hymns from the band’s entire career, this will be a special celebration honouring the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1984 album, Sign Of The Hammer, with Manowar biggest production ever in the US.

Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, December 20, at kingstheatre.com.

Check out a video message from bassist / band leader Joey DeMaio below: