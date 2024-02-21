MICKI FREE Announces "A Crazy KISS Connection" Event With BRUCE KULICK

Grammy Award-winner, 5X Native American Music Awards Hall Of Fame Lifetime Achievement-winner, and incendiary guitarist Micki Free will celebrate the first anniversary of his monthly “Vegas Jam” residency Monday, March 4, at 9 PM with a very special show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in downtown Vegas.

Billed as “A Crazy KISS Connection,” the show will feature his friend Bruce Kulick, who was KISS’ lead guitarist for 12 years (1984-1996). Tickets are available now here or via MickiFree.com.

The evening will begin with a set by Micki and his band The Micki Free Trinity featuring drummer Les Warner (The Cult) and Las Vegas bassist John Stenber, to be followed by a set from Bruce Kulick with musicians Zach Throne (Corey Taylor), Stoney Curtis (Count’s 77), and Warner performing KISS songs. Next, Micki will join Bruce and the band “jamming on some Jimi Hendrix songs.”

What about the event being called “A Crazy KISS Connection”? “When Bruce was in KISS, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were managing my band Crown Of Thorns on Interscope Records as ‘Amazing Management,’” recalls Micki. “I had been working with Gene for years as a solo artist before meeting Bruce. I think Bruce is one of the best additions to the KISS lineup. He is a master guitar-slinger and an all-around accomplished guitarist. And it’s awesome that we both now live in Vegas.”

The March 4 show marks Micki’s one-year anniversary of playing the first Monday of every month at Backstage Bar & Billiards. “Performing at my residency has made it an ongoing musical deliverance of my guitar pyrotechnics. It keeps me sharp and on the edge, inspiring my guitar performance, especially when joining my buddy Carlos Santana at his residency at The House of Blues in Vegas.”

About Micki Free:

Free has been on the cutting-edge of the music industry from the start of his career. Having been signed to a management deal with Gene Simmons and Diana Ross that launched his career, Free joined the legendary R&B group Shalamar where he became friends with Prince. After his departure in the early 90’s, Free continued his solo career appearing on both the stage and in the studio with iconic artists including Carlos Santana, Janet Jackson, KISS, Little Steven Van Zandt, Aerosmith, Neil Young and Bill Wyman, just to name a few

His most recent album, TURQUOISE BLUE, was released via the Dark Idol Music label distributed by Burnside Distribution / The Orchard / Sony and features guest musicians including Gary Clark Jr., Steve Stevens, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Cindy Blackman Santana. Free recently collaborated on a new version of the album’s single “World On Fire" (Warrior Remix) with Blackman Santana and her fellow Santana band members Karl Perazzo and Andy Vargas.

Born mixed blood Cherokee/Comanche Native American and Irish descent, Free has mastered the Native American flute and in addition to his guitar-driven blues rock albums has recorded five flute music albums. He has used his platform to advocate for the Native American community and created the Native Music Rocks program, which gives Native American musicians performance opportunities and also founded the first Native American record company (Native Music Rocks Records).

In 2023, he was chosen to be an official “Envoy” for the World Culture Festival and performed at the massive Olympic-scale unity celebration at The National Mall in Washington, DC. On the event’s opening day (September 29), Free led the “1,000+ Guitar Ensemble” in a performance of his single, “We Are One,” written, produced, and arranged by Free specifically for the World Culture Festival. He performs lead vocals and lead & rhythm guitar with assistance from longtime friend and collaborator Cindy Blackman-Santana (drums), Ken Riley (bass, backing vocals) and Lila Gale (backing vocals). It’s available on Spotify or Apple Music.

(Photos - Heather Loren)