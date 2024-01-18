MIKE PORTNOY Performs VAN HALEN Classics On ALEX VAN HALEN's 2012 Custom Touring Drum Set; Video

Alex Van Halen's drumming has profoundly shaped the landscape of modern music and performance. His distinctive style, rhythmic innovation and iconic drum sound are deeply embedded in the DNA of the music we enjoy today. Moreover, his elaborate and customized drum sets have undoubtedly influenced a generation of young drummers, encouraging them to expand their kits with additional drums or cymbals, or to create their own unique, custom drum setups.

In honor of Alex Van Halen's prestigious 2023 induction into the Modern Drummer Hall Of Fame, Modern Drummer present an exclusive video series that pays tribute to Alex's remarkable career and enduring legacy. The Series was filmed at the incredible IronShore Studios in Grand Cayman and features interviews and performances by several of todays most recognized drummers, playing on Alex's actual 2012 custom touring drum set, built by the great John Douglas.

In the latest episode of "Live From IronShore Studios: A Tribute To Alex Van Halen," Mike Portnoy joins Modern Drummer to share his passion for Van Halen's music and discuss how Alex Van Halen shaped him to be the drummer he is today. After the interview, Mike takes to Alex's drum set, delivering a dynamic performance of several iconic Van Halen tracks. He also deconstructs some of his favorite Alex Van Halen drum grooves.