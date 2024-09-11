MIKE TRAMP Releases "Road To Valhalla" Single And Music Video

Today, famed rock vocalist and guitarist, Mike Tramp, shares a new single, "The Road to Valhalla", off his recently released new album, Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II, which is out via Frontiers Music Srl. The album's ten tracks see Tramp re-imagining select cuts from his former band White Lion. "The Road to Valhalla" is accompanied by a new music video which is available below.

About the new album, Tramp shared: "Would Leonardo Da Vinci have re-painted Mona Lisa, if he had gotten a second chance? That, we will never know, but I can say for sure, that I am beyond thrilled to have gotten a second chance to re-record and sing the songs I wrote between 1983 and 1990. Today I have such a better understanding of how I want to express the songs in my voice than I had when I was in my 20’s, it’s just a fact, and I’ve grabbed the chance. 'Songs Of White Lion' is a whole new chapter, matter of fact it is current."

Tramp is out now on tour supporting Songs Of White Lion - Vol.II. For a current list of dates, head here.

Order Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II here.

Tracklisting:

"Lights & Thunder"

"Lonely Nights"

"Till Death Do Us Part"

"El Salvador"

"The Road To Valhalla"

"Don't Give Up"

"You're AII I Need"

"Out With The Boys"

"All You Need Is Rock'n’Roll"

"Farewell To You"

"Out With The Boys" video:

"Lonely Nights" visualizer:

"Lights & Thunder" video:

(Photo - Jakob Muxoll)