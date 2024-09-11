MIKE TRAMP Releases "Road To Valhalla" Single And Music Video

September 11, 2024, 21 minutes ago

news hard rock mike tramp white lion

MIKE TRAMP Releases "Road To Valhalla" Single And Music Video

Today, famed rock vocalist and guitarist, Mike Tramp, shares a new single, "The Road to Valhalla", off his recently released new album, Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II, which is out via Frontiers Music Srl. The album's ten tracks see Tramp re-imagining select cuts from his former band White Lion. "The Road to Valhalla" is accompanied by a new music video which is available below.

About the new album, Tramp shared: "Would Leonardo Da Vinci have re-painted Mona Lisa, if he had gotten a second chance? That, we will never know, but I can say for sure, that I am beyond thrilled to have gotten a second chance to re-record and sing the songs I wrote between 1983 and 1990. Today I have such a better understanding of how I want to express the songs in my voice than I had when I was in my 20’s, it’s just a fact, and I’ve grabbed the chance. 'Songs Of White Lion' is a whole new chapter, matter of fact it is current."

Tramp is out now on tour supporting Songs Of White Lion - Vol.II. For a current list of dates, head here.

Order Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II here.

Tracklisting:

"Lights & Thunder"
"Lonely Nights"
"Till Death Do Us Part"
"El Salvador"
"The Road To Valhalla"
"Don't Give Up"
"You're AII I Need"
"Out With The Boys"
"All You Need Is Rock'n’Roll"
"Farewell To You"

"Out With The Boys" video:

"Lonely Nights" visualizer:

"Lights & Thunder" video:

(Photo - Jakob Muxoll)


Featured Video

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources