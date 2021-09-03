MINISTRY Guitarist’s MAN THE MUTE Releases “Willow” Single

Cesar Soto, guitarist from legendary band Ministry has announced the release of “Willow”, the third single release from Man The Mute. Man The Mute is a creative expression and side project from this multi-talented artist. Soto has spent the last 15 months deep inside a creative vortex, dedicated to developing an aggressive, head-banging, and heavy sound which is fully recognized by the latest drop of “Willow”.

Man The Mute has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most unique sounds coming out of 2021 in the heavy sounds of metal music genres across the board. The single “Willow” is out now via FRAME|WORK and will be available on all the major platforms, detailed below. FRAME|WORK, is an artist development company bridging the gaps between artist and industry and is founded by Orgy, Julien K, and Adema’s, Amir Derakh and Ryan Shuck. “Willow” is produced and mixed by Cesar Soto and engineered by Maor Appelbaum. The two are a triumph for teamwork and tenacity.

““Man the Mute” is me if music was an actual living breathing person”, says Soto. “And with “Willow”, I’m wearing my heart on my sleeve and sharing my life with the world.”

“Willow” showcases Soto in a completely new incarnation of style and sound that’s a departure from previous Man The Mute releases. “Willow” represents an intense and personal experience that Soto recently went through while on an excursion on his bike to visit a beloved spot at an El Paso National Park Reserve. This gave Soto the inspiration for including the pink bench that’s currently a landmark at the National Park and photographed on the song cover art. This was where he visited that day on his bike that soon after developed into lyrics for “Willow”.

“Willow is a song about helping people heal in times of tragedy through messages from the spirit world”, explains Soto. “Some of us are messengers that simply relay messages to help heal someone’s heartache that has been affected by tragedy of multiple sorts.”

With the unique inspirations behind his previous songs, “Willow” reveals a side of Soto that not many get to see. The work represents something beyond being a musician by going deeper into his humanity. Man The Mute music has more to do with who he is as a person and the current state of his world, which results in a creative push to an entirely new level.

(Photo by: Erica East Photography)