MITCHELL'S KISS OF THE GYPSY Album Unfinished Business Released To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Debut Album

Tony Mitchell’s Kiss Of The Gypsy album, Unfinished Business, is now available on MR Records. The album was released worldwide on CD & Japanese import with bonus tracks. It can be purchased from MR Records here. It can also be purchased from HMV, Amazon & all good record outlets. Vinyl will be released on November 24th. The album can be streamed or purchased here.

What started off as possible bonus tracks for Tony Mitchell’s forthcoming solo album, quickly turned into a full blown, long awaited Kiss Of The Gypsy album. 2022 is the 30th anniversary of the KOTG debut album and Mitchell was to include bonus tracks on his new album that he had written as KOTG to include for a special edition release later this year on MR Records. All that changed when Mitchell was writing the songs & more ideas started to develop.

“Over the years since we split, I was offered numerous major record deals to record a new KOTG album, but I always refused to do it as I didn’t think it would be right to do it without the rest of the original band members, but I guess now is the time. Even though KOTG was only a small part of my journey, I was & still am very grateful to all the fans that supported us & continue to support my work. As it is the 30th anniversary, I thought the time was now right & I would write a brand new KOTG album rather than just bonus tracks for the solo album & so went head on into prioritizing this. I went back to using my old recording techniques with these outstanding musicians & friends. As I was writing & recording the tracks, they took a life of their own & merited their own album release. The ideas just flew out & I was so happy with the results. They seem to have a modern twist on the KOTG style & there are even a couple of tracks that were written based around old riffs & ideas that I am writing from home in 1992 that I just recently discovered in an old suitcase on cassette tapes. As it stands, this is a kick ass 30th anniversary celebration album as a thank you to all the fans but who knows? If there is an appetite for future Mitchell’s Kiss of the Gypsy albums … let’s see what happens.”

Tracklisting:

"Eye Of The Hurricane"

"Duty To Party"

"Runaways"

"Too Much Love"

"Remedy"

"Taking Care Of Business"

"Foolin’"

"Sin City Blues"

"Time To Heal"

"Wild Horses"

All songs written & composed by Tony Mitchell © 2022

"Runaways":

Trailer:

The Band:

Tony Mitchell – Lead Vocals/Guitars/Keyboards

Paul Hume - Lead Guitars/Backing Vocals

Nigel Clutterbuck - Bass Guitars/Backing Vocals

Neil Ogden - Drums/Backing Vocals

Darrel Treece - Birch - Hammond/Keyboards/Piano

Additional Musicians:

David Hinds - Slide Guitar on Sin City Blues & Remedy

(courtesy of The Bounty Hunters)

Stephen Walmsley – Harmonica on Sin City Blues

Rogues Gallery Rock Choir - Backing Vocals

Produced & Mastered by Tony Mitchell

Recorded at XGypsy Studios

Drum recording engineering by Matt Cooke

Synkronize Music Group Studios

Sun Street Studios

MR Records Production 2022

Artwork by Nello Dell'Omo

Inner briefcase photo by Joanna Reeves & Stephen Walmsley

Briefcase photo model - Joanna Reeves

Additional band photos by Sean Larkin