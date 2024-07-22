MOBY GRAPE Co-Founder / Guitarist JERRY MILLER Dead At 81

Jerry Miller, one of the most influential musicians in the San Francisco music scene of the 1960s, died Saturday night in Tacoma, Washington, at age 81, reports Deadline. No cause has been given.

His death was reported on the Moby Grape Facebook fan page and by journalist Eric Brenner.

“Sadly, Jerry Miller passed away last night,” said the fan page post. “Jo and the family are asking for everyone to please give them some privacy and respect, and Jo asked that people cease phone calls for the time being. Thank you.”

His career began in the late 1950s, playing and recording with popular Northwest dance-rock bands. He contributed guitar work to an early version of the hit record "I Fought The Law" by The Bobby Fuller Four, and later toured with Fuller.

Miller was a contemporary of Jimi Hendrix and Larry Coryell, and they would often get together to watch touring bands visiting the Seattle area.

Moby Grape was formed in San Francisco in 1966 with Miller was the lead guitarist in the three-guitar band. The Grape signed with Columbia and recorded four albums for the label between 1967 and 1969.

Miller co-wrote with Don Stevenson three of Moby Grape’s best known songs, “Hey Grandma” and “8.05” and “Murder In My Heart for The Judge.”

Read more at Deadline.com.