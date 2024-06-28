MOGGS MOTEL Feat. UFO’s PHIL MOGG Release Debut Single "Apple Pie"; Music Video Streaming

Moggs Motel, the new band featuring UFO singer Phil Mogg, have released their debut single, "Apple Pie". A video for the song can be found below.

Mogg himself declares, “‘Apple Pie’ is the first track off the Moggs Motel extravaganza. It concerns the quest for a piece of the pie, namely ‘Apple’ because I would like a nice large creamy slice this time around. This track was conjured up towards the end of the COVID lockdown. This was our first get together as a team, and a very jolly affair it was too - so enjoy the ride and get a bite... not a nibble please.”

The band's debut album, Moggs Motel, will be released through SPV/Steamhammer worldwide on September 6. Cleopatra Records will issue the album in North America. Pre-order the album here.

Following UFO's final show in 2022 and breakup announcement, Phil Mogg thankfully didn't take retirement to heart and fans will be delighted to know that this excellent new album rocks in the same vein as his previous band. Produced by bassist Tony Newton and featuring UFO alumnus Neil Carter on guitar and keyboards alongside guitarist Tommy Gentry and drummer Joe Lazarus.

The North American version of the album includes the bonus track, "Taylors Wood".

The album was recorded at Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris’s studio in Essex/UK. In the studio, the band was joined by Joe Lazarus (drums) and Tommy Gentry (guitar) to complete the lineup.

Tracklisting:

"Apple Pie"

"Sunny Side Of Heaven"

"Face Of An Angel"

"I Thought I Knew You"

"The Princess Bride"

"Other People’s Lives"

"Thinker Tailor"

"Weather"

"Harry’s Place"

"The Wrong House"

"Shane"

"Storyville"

"Taylors Wood" (North American bonus track)

"Apple Pie" video:

Moggs Motel lineup:

Phil Mogg – vocals

Tony Newton – bass, keyboards

Neil Carter – guitar, keyboards, vocals

Joe Lazarus – drums

Tommy Gentry – guitar

(Photo - Charlie Smith)