Moncton’s OMNIVIDE Issue “Cosmic Convergence” Lyric Video

Omnivide, a progressive metal band formed in 2020, is on the cusp of releasing their debut album, A Tale Of Fire, in March 2024. Comprising members with diverse musical influences, the band aimed to create a unique blend of progressive, death, and symphonic metal. The album is a musical journey, alternating between intense heaviness and beautiful, emotional sections. Omnivide seeks to offer listeners a complete experience, combining excitement, energy, and contrasting emotions throughout the album.

The third single “Cosmic Convergence” takes the listener to the end of days, which the band explains in further detail:

“Lyrically, this song is about the Big Crunch, the opposite of the Big Bang, when astrophysicists predict that the universe will stop expanding and instead collapse on itself back to a single, infinitely small and dense point of matter. The lyrics describe this process in a poetic way in the first section of the song, with the final chorus shifting perspectives from that of the universe itself to a single human witnessing this process, with the lines ‘One final cry/Begging not to die/As all we are is swallowed by stars’.”

“Cosmic Convergence” was written by Samuel Frenette and is composed of some fast and technical riffs, some more straightforward, but all very melodic with heavy layers of orchestration, and a lot of clean vocals compared to most songs on the album. This song is extremely high-octane in a melancholic and epic way that tries to communicate the sense of desperation and urgency of the lyrics, with the song being about the end of the universe.

The relentless energy of the music matches the lyrical content, which describes how humans came from the earth but are now polluting it and over-consuming its resources to the point of changing the global climate. It paints a metaphor of humans being gluttons that are taking pieces of the earth for themselves with no self-control or regard for the planet, and the earth shifting from being a fertile ground for human life to actively trying to eradicate a species that has essentially become a parasite.

Omnivide’s goal is to have their music illustrate the brutality and destructive power of nature, which can and will defend itself when threatened, and does so in a ruthless manner that is almost incomprehensible to our human minds. “Opulence” serves as a prime example of their musical diversity, with its relentless energy and thought-provoking lyrics. It is recommended for fans of The Black Dahlia Murder, Opeth, and Alkaloid.

Tracklisting:

“Clarity”

“Opulence”

“Desolate”

“A Tale Of Fire”

“Cosmic Convergence”

“Holy Killer”

“Death Be Not Proud”

“Stoned Dragon”

