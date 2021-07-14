MONSTER MAGNET - 2010 Live Concert Streaming; Video

WDR Rockpalast has posted footage of Monster Magnet performing live in 2010. You can find the video below.

Setlist:

"Dopes To Infinity"

"Crop Circle"

"Powertrip"

"Twin Earth"

"Bored With Sorcery"

"Dig That Hole"

"Radiation Day"

"The Right Stuff"

"Negasonic Teenage Warhead"

"Space Lord"

Monster Magnet's new album, A Better Dystopia, is out now via Napalm Records. A Better Dystopia is a delightfully (and psychotically) curated collection of 60’s and 70’s proto-metal and late-era psych obscurities covered by the heavy New Jersey legends themselves.

Order the album here.

A Better Dystopia tracklisting:

"The Diamond Mine"

"Born To Go"

"Epitaph For A Head"

"Solid Gold Hell"

"Be Forewarned"

"Mr. Destroyer"

"When The Wolf Sits"

"Death"

"Situation"

"It’s Trash"

"Motorcycle (Straight To Hell)"

"Learning To Die"

"Welcome To The Void" (Bonus Track)

“Learning To Die” lyric video:

"Mr. Destroyer" lyric video:

Monster Magnet is:

Dave Wyndorf - Vocals, Guitar

Phil Caivano - Guitar

Garret Sweeny - Guitar

Alec Morton - Bass

Bob Pantella - Drums