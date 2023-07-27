MONSTER MAGNET Guitarist PHIL CAIVANO Releases Debut Solo Album

Revered Monster Magnet guitarist Phil Caivano has released his debut solo album, Caivano. The self-titled, self-released record, under his moniker Caivano, builds upon his legendary space rock, exploring realms beyond with massive groove laden riffs, mind-bending solos and otherworldly propulsive rhythm.

A driving force behind Monster Magnet's sound for 25 years, Caivano found himself with rare downtime during the pandemic that allowed him the creative space to develop songs he'd been working on over the years. Revisiting old influences, Caivano tapped into a wealth of new-found creativity and inspiration that eventually led to an album's worth of material. Monster Magnet drummer Bob Pantella stepped in to lend his percussion and studio, with Caivano performing guitar, bass and vocals, the two produced and mixed the record. Bill Skibbe (Jack White, The Black Keys) at Third Man Mastering assumed mastering duties. Born from isolation, comes the unfiltered, raw rock & roll album, Caivano.

Commenting on the record, Caivano says: "This is a straight-forward, dirty rock-n-roll record. Tapping into my childhood influences that got me started in the first place and drove me to keep things simple and enjoy the process."

"The downtime of 2020 made me appreciate everything I’ve done throughout the years. It also let me use music as an outlet for all the bad things that were going on in the world and around me. Music has always been my getaway. I turned off the news and turned up the amps."

"It was really great working with Bob on the record. Not only is he a fantastic drummer, his musical sensibility was perfect for the project. It wasn’t work at all. Two guys getting together and this record happened."

Purchase and stream Caivano at this location.

Caivano tracklisting:

"Come And Get Me"

"Heroes"

"Now Is Forever"

"You Will Wait"

"Talk To The Dead"

"Lay In The Sand"

"Verge Of Yesterday"

"Sick Of You"

"Fun & Games"

"Face The Music"