MONTECARLO Shares Video For Title Track Of New Album, Super Double Fine

After dropping a handful of singles, MonteCarlo has released their debut album Super Double Fine. MonteCarlo's evolution from pandemic project to full blown band has shown the group's dedication to craft a hard-hitting rock record after spending the last year developing themselves. Super Double Fine includes ten songs, opening with an instrumental track titled "il Ornti" and closing with a cover of Duran Duran's "All She Wants Is".

The namesake of the group is Damian MonteCarlo of MACH22 fame. MonteCarlo consists of Damian MonteCarlo (drums, vocals), Albert Lepore (vocals), Dan Parsels (guitar, vocals), Ahmed Smith (guitar, vocals) and Joe Mal (bass). In MonteCarlo’s words, the band has a “Velvet Revolver meets Alice In Chains kind of vibe” and hones in on Saigon Kick being a major influence of their sound. These musical comparisons are heard throughout Super Double Fine while still maintaining their own original sound.

Damian MonteCarlo on Super Double Fine - "We worked really hard on this for the past year, making sure every song is great and there are no fillers. We’re really happy and excited with the outcome and extremely proud of how this record came out. Now we take this on the road, release videos promoting the album and start working on the next record."

Tracklisting:

"il Ortni" (Instrumental)

"Super Double Fine"

"Animal"

"Six Six Sick"

"Twenty – Seven"

"Silver Ghost"

"Words"

"Handsome Devil"

"Ember"

"All She Wants Is / Wild Boys" (Duran Duran cover)

(Photo by Dan Williams Photography)