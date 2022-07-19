MOONSHADE – “Valley Of Dying Stars” Music Video Streaming

“Valley Of Dying Stars” is the fifth and final single from Moonshade's upcoming sophomore album As We Set the Skies Ablaze.

Deeply inspired by the Russel-Einstein Manifesto against the weaponization of nuclear technology, it stands as both a protest anthem against the Russian occupation of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's threats of nuclear assault, but is also a grim warning of the dire consequences of all-out war during the nuclear age. One word sums it up to perfection: 'denuclearize'.

Pre-orders are available now via Moondhade's official store or Bandcamp page. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Epitaph"

"Valley Of Dying Stars"

"Blood Of The Titans"

"The Shadows Of My Dissent"

"Artemis"

"The Antagonist"

"As We Set The Skies Ablaze"

"Everlasting Horizons"

"A Treatise Of Human Nature"

Session drums were performed by Diogo Mota. "Artemis" and "A Treatise Of Human Nature" feature lead vocals by Sandra Oliveira (Blame Zeus, Perennial Dawn), who also contributed with backing vocals in "Valley Of Dying Stars" and "Everlasting Horizons". "The Antagonist features" lead vocals by Sofia Beco (Phase Transition). The album was mixed and mastered by Afonso Aguiar from Titanforged Productions.

According to Moonshade: "We are the sons of he who brought us the light of fire - heirs of the great titan aspiring to godhood. To be human is to know, to love, to hate, to grow, to create, and to destroy.

As a species, we began by worshipping Nature, in order to ravage it in the next breath, endangering the delicate balance of this beautiful Earth, as well as our existence on it. We then imagined new gods and have slowly started to deny them, as omnipotence, omnipresence and omniscience become closer to our collective grasp. On the way, we created autocrats to overthrow them, and increased the odds of world peace via the looming threat of nuclear winter.

Thus, this great turmoil of the technological and cultural evolution of civilizations created the greatest story ever told - the story of Man.

As We Set The Skies Ablaze is a phylosophical analysis concerning this great adventure of being human, poetically approaching all its wonders, horrors, and the greatest challenges we must face in order to become the only Gods that ever really existed."

"Valley Of Dying Stars":

"Epitaph":

"Blood Of The Titans":