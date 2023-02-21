MOONSPELL Announce "American Full Moon" North American Tour; ELEINE, OCEANS OF SLUMBER, VINTERSEA To Support

Portuguese dark metal phenoms, Moonspell, will at long last make their return to North America. Originally planned for last year, the band is bringing their American Full Moon 30th Anniversary tour to the US and Canada - celebrating three decades of evocative and mesmerizing artistry.

Direct support on the tour comes from Eleine, with Oceans of Slumber and Vintersea (select dates) rounding out the bill. The upcoming trek kicks off in Brooklyn, NY on April 29, and concludes in Boston, MA on May 23.

Commenting on the band’s return to North America, lead vocalist Fernando Ribeiro says: “Touring North America and Canada made us a stronger band on stage and we’ve learnt a lot about music, fans and hard-work overseas. We see this 30 years tour as an opportunity to repay all the amazing fans over there who don’t get to see enough of us or hear enough of our music. We’re so proud we could bounce back from hardship and book this tour alongside the amazingly beautiful bands Eleine, Oceans of Slumber and Vintersea and can’t wait see you, under the spell!!!”

Tour dates:

April

29 - Brooklyn, NY - The Monarch

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

May

1 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

5 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar*

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees*

8 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewing*

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live*

10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720*

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick*

12 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge*

13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom*

14 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt*

16 - Denver, Co - Oriental Theater

17 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

18 - Joliet, IL - The Forge #

19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s #

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground #

21 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus #

22 - Quebec, QC - Source De La Martiniere #

25 - Boston, MA - Sonia #

* with Vintersea

# no Oceans of Slumbers

Moonspell are:

Fernando Ribeiro - Vocals

Ricardo Amorim - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Pedro Paixão - Keys, Guitar

Aires Pereira - Bass

Hugo Ribeiro - Drums

(Photo - Rui Vasco Photo)