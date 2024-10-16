MOONSPELL To Stream First-Ever Symphonic Show Live From Lisbon; Video Trailer

By the end of this month, on October 26, Portuguese dark metal pioneers, Moonspell, will play their first-ever symphonic show, entitled Opus Diabolicum, at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.

Where the power of the Moonspell metal meets the magnitude of the classic by the Lisbon Sinfonietta Orchestra, one of Portugal finest orchestras, with 45 musicians on stage, conducted by maestro Vasco Pearce de Azevedo, will be streamed worldwide. The show will also be recorded for a future release on DVD/Blu-ray and live album via Napalm Records. Check out a teaser video below.

Don't miss this unforgettable event, where the band will make history, adding a magnificent chapter not only to the band's own biography, but as well as to the metal music made in Portugal. While the first balcony at their upcoming symphonic show is already sold out and only less than 100 tickets remain for the Golden Circle, now, you can also enjoy it at the comfort of your own home.

Virtual tickets and bundles are available via the band's website.

(Photos courtesy of Moonspell)