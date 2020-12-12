MÖRK GRYNING Post Official Visualizer For "The Menace" To Celebrate Maelstrom Chaos Re-Issue

Legendary Swedish black metal formation, Mörk Gryning, have reissued four of their previous full-length albums in vinyl and digipak formats, including their seminal debut record. The following records are available:

Tusen år har gått… (1995) - Released November 27:

Return Fire (1996) – Released November 27:

Maelstrom Chaos (2001) – Out on December 11:

Pieces Of Primal Expressionism (2003) – Out on December 11:

Mörk Gryning's third album, Maelstrom Chaos, was recorded in the legendary Grieghallen Studios in Bergen, Norway and produced by Norwegian producer Pytten (Mayhem, Burzum, Emperor). Taking a more orchestral approach with epic arrangements and longer songs, this album is seem as the most bombastic of the band’s discography to date, culminating with the incorporation of Mozart's "Lacrimosa" in the song "The Menace". Check out the official streaming vodeo for the track below.

Mörk Gryning released their new album, Hinsides Vrede, via Season Of Mist on October 23rd, making it the band's debut to the label. The band are streaming the album in full below.

"We are proud to finally present our new album Hinsides Vrede in its entirety to you," comments founding member Goth Gorgon. "It's forged by the elements of our past which have matured during our 15 years break. It's an opus of rage and fury of the world beyond."

Tracklisting:

"The Depths Of Chinnereth"

"Fältherren"

"Existence In A Dream"

"Infernal"

"A Glimpse Of The Sky"

"Hinsides"

"The Night"

"Sleeping In The Embers"

"For Those Departed"

"Without Crown"

"Black Spirit"

"On The Elysian Fields"

Album stream:

"Infernal" visualizer:

"Fältherren" video:

(Photo - Peter Wendin)