MORLEY Reissues Classic Power Wah Fuzz Pedal With Modern Improvements In Tribute To Late METALLICA Bassist CLIFF BURTON

Clifford Lee Burton is regarded as one of the greatest bass players of all time. He transformed the instrument and left an incredible legacy. One of the secret weapons to his tone arsenal was a Morley Power Wah Fuzz. Cliff’s use of a Wah Pedal for bass solos was revolutionary. The Power Wah Fuzz had a Wah Sweep like no other Wah Wah Pedal at the time and it’s Optical Circuitry also gave it a unique flavor that contributed to Cliff’s thunderous sound. Morley has reissued and modernized this classic pedal as a tribute to the one and only Cliff Burton.

"The Burton family is thrilled to have Morley releasing this pedal as a Tribute to Cliff and his legacy. This is not only for his existing fans but for a new generation of musicians as well." – The Burton Family Estate

When compared to the original version the Power Wah Fuzz delivers its iconic tone, but with modern improvements. Most notably, it’s now equipped with Morley’s famous Switchless Activation. Just step on the treadle to activate and step off to Bypass. You also start at the more desirable lower end of the Sweep. It also sports a Distressed Chrome finish mimicking the battle worn pedal Cliff used. The Wah Circuit has a 15db Level control perfect for pushing your signal above the mix for earth shattering signature solos. It also sports Morley’s Glow-in-the-Dark treadle and toe sticker that not only look great but help you find your pedal on the darkest of stages and uses standard 9v power.

Get the Morley Power Wah Fuzz here. It's available exclusively at Guitar Center and Musician’s Friend in The USA as of February 15th. Worldwide availability commences April 1st, 2024.

Main Features & Specs

Tribute Reissue of the Pedal Cliff used for Bass Solos.

Distressed Chrome Finish mimics Cliff’s Battle Worn Pedal.

Fuzz emulates that old-school ripped speaker sound of the original.

15 dB Level Control on Wah Circuit.

Classic Morley construction: 9.13″ x 5.88″ x 2.75″ ( L x W x H)

Our world famous Electro-Optical design. No pots to wear out!

Premium Buffer circuit ensures pure guitar tone and output.

Glow-in-the-dark treadle rubber.

Powered by one 9-volt battery or 9V adapter. We recommend a Truetone One Spot Adapter.

Rugged cold-rolled steel housing, LED indication, and one-year warranty.

Works with Guitar, Bass or Keys!

Morley Part Number: PWF1

Morley’s mission with this pedal is to keep Cliff Burton’s legacy alive and to grow it. We want an entire new generation of players to be able to experience the exact same pedal that Cliff used on his iconic recordings. Since our humble beginnings in 1969 we’ve said, “We build them failsafe because your career depends on it – and so does ours!” Without our great fans and the great musicians like Cliff Burton who have used our pedals we would not be where we are today.

Watch the Morley Power Wah Fuzz demo:

“I love having the opportunity to redesign vintage pedals. I find the challenge to be fun and this new Power Wah Fuzz faithfully captures the tone and character of the 1976 original." - Scott Flesher, Head Engineer

“Cliff Burton had such an influence on so many players it’s unreal to think about. He pushed the boundaries of his instrument not only with his style, but with his tone. I just think it’s so cool that Morley was a part of that.” - Pete Fenech, Content Manager

“My fondest memories of Ray Burton were when we had him come to our NAMM Show booth for fan meet and greets. I was astonished at the number of fans that would come to this event… The line would wrap around our booth and some fans waited hours just to meet Ray. He took the time to meet every one of them and he loved it. Fans would tell him stories of seeing Cliff play and how much that he impacted their life. You could see the joy in his heart, it allowed him to reconnect with his son. I am so fortunate to have had a relationship with Ray and I feel honored to simply have this opportunity to help grow his son’s legacy with this pedal.” - Bill Wenzloff, Sales & Marketing Manager

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" showcases Cliff Burton's Morley Power Wah Fuzz Pedal tone: