MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES & ICE NINE KILLS Announce Second Leg Of "Trinity Of Terror" Triple Co-Headline Tour

After a widely celebrated sold-out run earlier this year, Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White have announced that they will reunite this summer for a second leg of their triple co-headline North American tour, Trinity Of Terror.

The new tour dates will see three of the biggest names in modern hard rock once again bringing their incendiary live shows to the same stage each night along with special guests Crown The Empire.

The upcoming dates, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, is set to kick off on September 3rd at Omaha’s Liberty First Credit Union Arena and make stops in Cleveland, Scranton, Asheville, Milwaukee and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Cincinnati’s ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center September 18. Fans will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 10 AM, ET with all remaining tickets going on sale to the public on Thursday, June 30 at 10 AM, local time.

Dates:

August

30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

September

3 - Omaha, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena

4 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

7 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

9 - Scranton, PA - Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

11 - Asheville, NC - Exploreasheville.com Arena

13 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

14 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

16 - Bonner Springs, MO - Azura Amphitheater

17 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena

18 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock (no Black Veil Brides)

22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

# Radio Show

* Festival Date