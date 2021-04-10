MÖTLEY CRÜE - 80's Glam Metalcast Album Ranking Chat With "The Rise, Fall And Rebirth Of Hair Metal" Author CHRISTOPHER HILTON Available
April 10, 2021, an hour ago
In a special Mötley Crüe themed episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast, host Metal Mike is joined by "The Rise, Fall And Rebirth Of Hair Metal" author Christopher Hilton for a Crüe album ranking. They also discuss the best Mötley Crüe logos, best images, and best videos by the band. Check it out below.
The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts was slated to take place in the summer of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021 and is due to kick off on June 19th in Nashville, TN. As tours and events for 2021 are slowly but surely being cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, questions are being raised as to whether The Stadium Tour will go forward this summer. Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx addressed the situation via Twitter; see below.
Hi David. Our concern is the safely of not only our fans but everybody involved in a tour. The bands, crews etc etc. As soon as we get the green light we’re excited to get out and tour.👍🏽 https://t.co/8S0dA5gVSk
— 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 26, 2021
The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, was set to begin on June 18th, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A joint statement from the bands reads as follows: "We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.
Current 2021 dates for the tour are as follows, but watch for updates in the coming weeks.
June
19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark
24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium
27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
July
3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium
6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
15- Flushing, NY - Citifield
17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
August
7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field
9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field
15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park
24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park
29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
September
3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium
7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park
12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park