MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX - "I Feel A Lot Of New Stuff Will Be Surfacing Over The Next Year"

From his home in Jackson, Wyoming, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx posted the following message on social media:

"Packing for the road……..Few more days of this Paradise before we leave for the shows. Gonna be a killer summer and then right back home for fall. Every change of season gives me a creative push towards something brand new… I feel a lot of new stuff will be surfacing over the next year."

In April, Mötley Crüe revealed that they had entered the recording studio with their longtime producer, Bob Rock, to lay down some new music. Sixx commented, "These songs are personal. You’ll understand more later." He later added, "The only thing I can say about the new songs is they are pretty heavy."

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's The World Tour lands in Syracuse, NY at JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, August 5. Find the full itinerary here.

Recently wrapping up the European leg of The World Tour, Mötley Crüe shared the video below, along with the following message:

"Rainy night in Glasgow!! …and that’s a wrap for the European leg of The World Tour! A massive thank you to the thousands of you who came out to these 22 shows all across Europe - it’s been an epic run! Huge shout out to our friends Def Leppard for sharing this journey with us. Looking forward to some US summer shows next before we head over to Japan and Australia this fall! Crüeheads for life. Thank you!"