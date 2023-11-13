MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Receives Threats From A Stalker - "The FBI Is Currently Investigating"

Nikki Sixx recently revealed that the FBI is currently investigating a stalker who has targeted his family — and that it's not the first time he's dealt with such an issue, reports Bryan Rolli of Western Colorado radio station Kool 107.9 FM.

The Mötley Crüe bassist explained the situation in a social media post. "Like many other public figures, myself and my family were harassed and threatened by a stalker," he wrote. "A deranged woman from Tennessee, who I have never met or seen before, targeted my wife and child with threats of death and bodily harm. This was not some internet troll but someone who was convinced that she was somehow connected to me."

Sixx explained that as the woman's behavior grew "progressively more scary," he had "to go to court several times and obtain restraining orders," which she repeatedly violated. She was ultimately held in contempt of court and arrested as a result.

"Now," Sixx continued, "another stalker from a different part of the country started doing the same thing, going so far as to travel to my house and threaten our lives again. The FBI is currently investigating.

"It's one thing to threaten my safety, but when it comes to serious threats against my wife and children it just becomes beyond alarming," he added. "They do not deserve this. Thank you to the FBI, law enforcement, the detectives and the legal and court system for treating these threats with the severity and urgency they require."

In conclusion, Sixx said, "I will go to any lengths to protect my family."