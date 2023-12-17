MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE Facing Allegations Of Sexual Assault In 2003

Rolling Stone is reporting that a lawsuit has been filed against Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the cockpit of a helicopter after she was “lured” onto the chopper by the musician’s private pilot.

In the complaint, filed on Friday, December 15th in Los Angeles, the Jane Doe plaintiff accuses Lee of “forcibly groping, kissing and penetrating her with his fingers, and attempting to force her to perform oral copulation” during the 40-minute trip from San Diego County to Van Nuys, California, in February 2003.

The new lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, states the woman met the pilot, identified as David Martz, around early 2002 when he patronized the San Diego bank where she was working as a teller. The two struck up a friendship and would occasionally meet for lunch at a restaurant called Casa Machado, the filing claims. Martz invited the woman to ride in his helicopter, but she was hesitant at first because she had never ridden in one before, the lawsuit states. Eventually, the woman agreed, and in early 2003, she met Martz at an airfield for what she thought would be a sightseeing trip around San Diego County, she says. Upon arrival, the woman claims she was told there was a last-minute change of plans and she and Martz would be flying Lee up to Los Angeles instead.

The woman says the alleged attack caused her “great shock, distress, humiliation, shame and guilt,” and that she didn’t report it because she believed it was an isolated event and that police wouldn’t take her seriously. She now believes Martz and Lee “had a history of engaging in indecent and illegal conduct on Martz’s helicopter,” the lawsuit says.

Read the complete Rolling Stone report here.

Lee has yet to respond to the allgations.