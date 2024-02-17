MÖTLEY CRÜE - Never-Seen-Before Photos Of Monsters Of Rock Performance At Donington in 1984

Never-seen-before photos of Mötley Crüe at the Monsters Of Rock festival held at Donington, England August 18, 1984, can be viewed at this location. The band were supporting their classic second album, Shout At The Devil. Also on the incredible bill were Y&T, Accept, Gary Moore, Ozzy Osborne, Van Halen and AC/DC, performing in front of 65,000 people.

(All photos by Adrian Poole, scanned by Michael Brandvold)