MOTÖRHEAD - 40th Anniversary Editions Of Another Perfect Day Album Due In October

Celebrating it’s 40th anniversary, Another Perfect Day is the sixth studio album by British rock band Motörhead. It was originally released on June 4, 1983 via Bronze Records, which would be the band's last full-length original album with the label. It is the band's only studio album to feature lead guitarist Brian "Robbo" Robertson, best known for his work with Thin Lizzy.

The 3LP/2CD 40th anniversary edition includes:

- Brand new half speed master from the original tapes.

- Full live show of a recently unearthed concert recorded at Hull City Hall on June 22 nd 1983.

- The story of Another Perfect Day told through previously unpublished and new interviews

- Never before seen photos and rare memorabilia

Due for release on October 27, you can pre-order the title in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

Another Perfect Day (Brand new half-speed master from the original tapes)

"Back At The Funny Farm"

"Shine"

"Dancing On Your Grave"

"Rock It"

"One Track Mind"

"Another Perfect Day"

"Off To War"

"I Got Mine"

"Tales Of Glory"

"Die You Bastard"

"Turn You Round Again" ("I Got Mine" B-Side)**

"Hoochie Coochie Man" (Live, "Shine" B-Side) **

"(Don't Need) Religion" (Live, "Shine" B-Side) **

"Climber" (Demo) **

"Fast One" (Demo) **

"Chinese" (Demo) **

"Climber" (Instrumental Demo) **

* All formats

** 2LP CD Exclusive

Live At Hull City Hall, June 1983 (Previously Unreleased)*

"Back At The Funny Farm"

"Heart Of Stone"

"Shoot You In The Back"

"Marching Off To War"

"Iron Horse / Born To Lose"

"Another Perfect Day"

"Hoochie Coochie Man"

"(Don't Need) Religion"

"One Track Mind"

"Go To Hell"

"America"

"Shine"

"Dancing On Your Grave"

"Rock It"

"Bite The Bullet"

"The Chase Is Better Than The Catch"

* All formats excluding 1LP