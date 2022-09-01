MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Ace Of Spades" Gets 1920's Jazz Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming

Motörhead's classic "Ace of Spades" has been given the 1920's jazz treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song below.

The video performance was shot in one take.

Amderson and her band previously tackled Metallica’s 1986 thrash metal classic “Master Of Puppets”, which entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever after gaining new life being featured Netflix’s hit series, Stranger Things.