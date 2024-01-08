MOTÖRHEAD - New "The Löst Tapes" Titles Available For Pre-Order

Townsend Music has launched a pre-order for two new Motörhead titles, The Löst Tapes - The Collection (Vol. 1-5) 8CD Boxset and Vol.5 (Live At Donington, Download Festival 2008) Yellow Double Vinyl.

A message states: "Cassette tapes. Remember those? Those things with the dual spools and loads of wide brown plastic recording string that’d occasionally unravel and hang out of the shell, requiring a pencil and firm wrist to spin back into place?

Yeah, well, once upon a time, old-school sound systems contained cassette decks for the express purpose of recording shows, and these “cassette” things were a standard part of every tour. Motörhead were certainly no exception, recording show after show.

We are delighted to announce that this unique collection of live gems will now be heard by the world, via carefully digitized transfers, in the series titled The Löst Tapes."

