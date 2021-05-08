MOTÖRHEAD - Official Warpig Pendant Available Now

The Great Frog has issued their latest homage to Motörhead’s legendary fanged metal beast, a hybrid of different animal skulls – a gorilla, a dog, and a wolf with protruding boar’s teeth.

Handmade in their London workshop in 925 Sterling Silver and best paired with the Thick Knife Edge Chain (pictured below), this piece is adapted from the Motörhead ‘Warpig’ Ring released in 2012, which was designed with close scrutiny from Lemmy himself.

The Great Frog’s relationship with Motörhead stems as far back as the '80s when they first made the Old Motörhead Warpig designs for Lemmy.

Pair this piece with the Warpig Ring, mix and match with the older Motörhead styles, or wear it with the Ace of Spades Ring. This piece is currently only available online at this location.