MOTÖRHEAD - Posthumous Album From Original Guitarist LARRY WALLIS To Feature Rare Bonus Tracks

Larry Wallis, the original guitarist of Motörhead, is set to release a posthumous album that promises to captivate rock enthusiasts and collectors alike. Known for his pivotal role in shaping the sound of Motörhead, Wallis’s influence extended across the rock spectrum, including his early work with legendary bands UFO and the Pink Fairies.

Police Car: The Anthology collects newly revamped and remixed versions of Wallis’s songs from his prestigious yet underappreciated solo career, including his classic Stiff Records era single “Police Car.” Several of the tracks also feature founding Motörhead drummer Lucas Fox as well as bonus tracks with Tyrannosaurus Rex’s Steve Peregrin Took and Paul Rudolph of Pink Fairies plus a smashing live track from Wallis’s tenure with UFO. The vinyl version even includes a collectible Motörhead poster!

As a preview of the full album, set to be released on August 2, fans can delight in a new single from the collection, a killer 2023 mix of “Old Enuff To Know Better” from Wallis’s 2017 album Death In The Guitarfternoon.

Stream/download the single here, order the CD/Vinyl here, pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Police Car"

"Leather Forever"

"Old Enuff To Know Better"

"Crying All Night"

"I Think It's Coming Back Again"

"Seeing Double"

"Story Of My Life" feat. Lucas Fox

"I Can't See What It's Got To Do With Me"

"Don't Fuck With Dimitri" feat. Lucas Fox

"Mrs. Hippy Burning" feat. Lucas Fox

"Where The Freaks Hang Out" feat. Lucas Fox

"R We Having Fun Yet?"

CD only tracks:

"I Love You So You're Mine" feat. Lucas Fox

"Downtown Jury"

"Meatman" feat. Lucas Fox

"Street Fighting Man" - Pink Fairies

"Amanda" - Shagrat

"Scorpius" - Steve Peregrin Took

"Silver Bird" (Live 1972) - UFO