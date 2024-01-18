MOXY And Vocalist NICK WALSH Part Ways

A decade is a long time, as vocalist Nick Walsh (Slik Toxik, Famous Underground) attests to in his latest social media post:

"Dear Moxy Fans,

After 10 incredible years as the lead vocalist and co-producer of Moxy, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my current position. My other projects require more of my time, and I feel that I can't give Moxy the 100% commitment it deserves. It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable memories and music that will forever be etched in our hearts.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to all our fans that have supported us throughout the years. Your passion and dedication have been the driving force behind the music, and I am truly grateful for every moment we've shared together.

While my role in Moxy may be changing, my love for music and the band will always remain. I look forward to seeing Earl Johnson and Moxy continue to thrive and bring joy to audiences around the world.

With heartfelt thanks,

Nick Walsh"

Video of Moxy performing live in Toronto, Ontario in 2015, with Nick Walsh on vocals, can be enjoyed below.