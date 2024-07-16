MR. BIG Bassist BILLY SHEEHAN Looks Back On 1990 Live Album Raw Like Sushi - "Our Recording Budget For The Whole Show Was $7.95" (Video)

Speaking with Heavy about the new Mr. Big album, Ten, bassist Billy Sheehan looked back on the band's first live album, Raw Like Sushi, released in 1990.

Sheehan: "The first time we played in Japan, we had a wonderful time. And they knew we wouldn't be coming back until the next record - which was going to be a cycle that happens - so they wanted a live record. And we didn't really have the facilities because we were on tour with Rush in America, and so the sound man took a DAT tape - a digital audio tape that they don't have many more that cost $7.95 - and put it in and hit record on our show with no multi-track, no fixes, no overdubs, no nothing. So our recording budget for the whole show was $7.95 (laughs). That tape became the first Raw Like Sushi. I think in Korea it's sold like 350,000 units. I don't know how many in Japan, but I hope we recouped our investment (laughs). But it was kind of cool that it was completely real and no fixes, no turning the audience up or any of those cheaters that you can do."

Mr. Big - Eric Martin (lead vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar, vocals), Billy Sheehan (bass, vocals), Nick D’Virgilio (drums, vocals) - is closing out their 35-year career in a BIG way… with not one, but two album releases.

First up is their 10th studio album, Ten, which was released July 12. Their last-ever live album release will be The BIG Finish Live, which is due out September 6 via the Evolution Music Group. Pre-orders are available now here.

The BIG Finish Live is a brand-new live album and concert film of Mr. Big’s “The BIG Finish” farewell tour, where the band played their million-selling Lean Into It album in its entirety, plus additional Mr. Big classics. Filmed in 4K at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on August 26, 2023, this historic performance will be available in many different multiple high-quality formats: 180g Black Vinyl (3 LP), Hybrid Stereo Multi-Channel SACDs (2), MQA-CDs (2), MQA-CDs + Blu-Ray (2), 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (featuring behind the scenes and interview footage), and cassette (2). All of these formats will come with a booklet/insert that includes previously unreleased photos from their Budokan performance, as well as a sticker or postcard gift for fans.

Earlier this year, Mr. Big put on their signature top hats and old shoes for the launch of their last worldwide tour, aptly titled “The BIG Finish.” The first leg kicked off July 20, 2023 in Nagoya, Japan, which took them throughout Southeast Asia where the band performed for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans at 11 sold-out shows. Mr. Big then brought “The BIG Finish” to South America, an initial run of European shows, and two separate east coast/west coast tours of the U.S., with their last-ever stateside concert happening June 6 in Billy Sheehan’s hometown of Buffalo, NY. Mr. Big’s remaining shows will start July 13 in Bulgaria and will roll through August 23 in Romania.

One particular aspect of this final run that Mr. Big have been most excited about is the decision to perform the entirety of their breakthrough Platinum-selling 1991 album Lean Into It from start to finish as a featured highlight of the live setlist, along with other Mr. Big classics.

Joining Mr. Big on drums for this special final world tour has been longtime friend of the band Nick D’Virgilio (Spock’s Beard, Big Big Train), stepping in for founding drummer/vocalist Pat Torpey, who sadly passed away in 2018 following his heroic battle with Parkinson’s disease.

After 35 years of bringing the Mr. Big sound across the world and back, it’s time to come together for one final, extended curtain call with a live album to live on for the ages.

The BIG Finish Live tracklisting:

"Addicted To That Rush"

"Take Cover"

"Undertow"

"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)"

"Alive And Kickin'"

"Green-Tinted Sixties Mind"

"CDFF- Lucky This Time"

"Voodoo Kiss"

"Never Say Never"

"Just Take My Heart"

"My Kinda Woman"

"A Little Too Loose"

"Road To Ruin"

"To Be With You"

"Big Love"

"The Chain"

"Promise Her The Moon"

"Where Do I Fit In"

"Wild World"

Paul Gilbert Guitar Solo

"Colorado Bulldog"

Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

"Shy Boy"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Good Lovin'"

"Baba O'Riley"