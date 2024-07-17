MR. BIG Drummer NICK D'VIRGILIO Shares New "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" Podcast Episode Featuring Special Guest JARED JAMES NICHOLS (Video)

Mr. Big drummer Nick D'Virgilio has shared a new episode of his "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" podcast. Check it out below.

Nick: "Episode 4 is about a gentleman who knows how to rock, Jared James Nichols. I've known Jared for several years and first met him while I worked at Sweetwater. He would come and do workshops, performances, video shoots, and recording sessions there. I could instantly tell that he has an old soul when it comes to his music and playing. He's a killer player and a fantastic performer. If he is ever nervous on stage you could never tell. Jared and his band opened up for Mr Big earlier this year in Europe and he knocked it out of the park every night. It was super fun to watch.

Even though we knew each other from his times at Sweetwater, we got to know each other much more on the European tour. Jared is a very genuine person and just wants to entertain to the very best of his abilities. It was great to get his take on the mental side of being a musician. From his early days he knew he wanted to be an artist that charted his own path and he is making that happen. He is a very hard worker and if there is a place to play he will be there. Whenever Mr Big had a day off on the EU tour, Jared and his band were in another town playing a show. He is dedicated to his craft and vision.

Jared's take on the music business, how he deals with his personal relationships while being so busy, and how he takes care of his own mental state while living his dream is very interesting. He has a lot to share and it was great to sit down and chat with him. I hope you will enjoy this episode and make sure to go check out Jared's music. You will be glad you did. Cheers!"

Mr. Big released their tenth studio album, appropriately titled Ten, on July 12th. They have shared the official video for their new single, "Good Luck Trying", which can be viewed below.

You can order the album in various configurations here.

The tenth studio album from Mr. Big (Eric Martin - Vocals, Billy Sheehan - Bass, Paul Gilbert - Guitar and Nick D’Virgilio - Drums) features 11 new original tracks written by Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, Andre Pessis and Tony Fanucci. This album is produced by Jay Ruston and Mr. Big.

The Limited Edition 180g Color Vinyl LP comes with an A2 band poster, available in only 1,000 pieces.

Tracklisting:

"Good Luck Trying"

"I Am You"

"Right Outta Here"

"Sunday Morning Kinda Girl"

"Who We Are"

"As Good As It Gets"

"What Were You Thinking"

"Courageous"

"Up On You"

"The Frame"

"See No Okapi" (Instrumental - Japan Bonus Track)

