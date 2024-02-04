MR. BIG Guitarist PAUL GILBERT, Ex-DANGER DANGER Guitarist ANDY TIMMONS Jam, Talk Gear And Trade Tales (Video)

Sweetwater HQ has shared a new video along with the following message:

"By complete chance, two bona fide guitar icons’ respective excursions to Sweetwater HQ overlapped: Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) and Andy Timmons (ex-Danger Danger). These two legends decided to hop into one of our studios — guitar and gear in tow — to trade stories, licks, and riffs, as well as geek out about all things gear. Check out Paul and Andy chopping it up!"

Gilbert and Timmons jam together, discuss time and feel, the blues, the importance of singing, stealing licks from singers, and more.

Sweetwater recently released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Throughout his illustrious four-decade career, Paul Gilbert has cemented his legacy through a voltaic intersection of blazing speed, technical mastery, soulful soloing, and an unrivaled spirit of performance innovation. We don’t just mean the drill with that last one — have you seen his string-skipping technique?

Armed with an Ibanez for nearly the entirety of these 40 years, Paul’s not slowing down any time soon, and neither is his ongoing collaboration with Ibanez. His PGM50 represents the latest entry in a long line of time-tested tone-crafting tools that have undergirded his work from Racer X and Mr. Big to his solo records and the dynamic sound spaces found throughout his latest full-length record, The Dio Album.

Each guitar weaves within it the evolving ethos of Paul Gilbert’s multidimensional musicality, exceptionally equipped for the immense range of play styles that Paul has deployed throughout his discography.

Sweetwater Studios had the pleasure of hosting Paul Gilbert for a hands-on showcase of his signature Ibanez PGM50, displaying his tenacious talents and peppering in lessons of the performance and life varieties along the way. Check it out: this is Signature Gear!"