Music And Digital Marketing: Two Separate Worlds?

From music, and in particular from a genre as visibly expressive as metal, there are very valuable communication and marketing lessons that can be successfully applied to the day-to-day strategies of countless companies as well.

It is quite rare nowadays for managers and apex figures of any brand to be inspired by their surroundings: for them, the management of a social media or the elaboration of a communication plan represent almost arcane and inaccessible secrets, an impassable territory that can be explored only with the support of extremely qualified figures, almost always external to the company, to whom - without worrying too much about how much they will have to pay them - are amiably entrusted with the fate of an entire communication campaign, or even the entire communication strategy of a company for a given period of time.

Inspiration

For a great many companies, even today, the solution to their immediate problems - such as building a brand reputation, or even simply the day-to-day management of offline and online communication - must therefore be sought externally, must be delegated to other professionals, in the belief that only they alone will be able to ferry the company to a new phase of communication success.

But this belief, needless to say, is completely wrong: once they have learned the fundamentals related to the construction of a communication plan, or any communication strategy, the managers of a company will be perfectly capable of replicating the scheme an infinite number of times, merely varying it according to the specific needs that should arise at that specific moment. In a sense, the most important figures in a company will have to learn to be inspired by their surroundings, learning all the lessons they can from what is positive and interesting that comes before their eyes.

Why not be inspired by those who have already achieved success, by personalities or groups of people who somehow, thanks to some peculiar characteristic of theirs, have managed to attract the attention of millions of people to themselves, generating a passion and attachment very similar to those that characterize the religious fervor of believers? With its peculiar liturgies, its habitual and regular rituals, music has now become the religion of the new millennium, a mass phenomenon that continues to influence and captivate hundreds of millions of people in every corner of the world. Certain genres, such as rock or metal, owe part of their success to the replicability of very precise patterns and stylistic features, clearly evident in the clothing, gestures and lifestyle of their main protagonists, which form a set of values and beliefs that has now been handed down for several decades as if it were an intangible and invaluable legacy, on which the very survival of that specific musical genre depends.

The power of music

Music manages to move millions of people also thanks to its specific languages, its codes of behavior that manage to unite millions of fans all over the world, as if it were a real community characterized by the belief in common values, but also by the practical implementation of certain well-defined rituals.

The ultimate goal of a brand, in a sense, should be just that: to adopt a language and a communicative style that knows how to emotionally engage its audience, transforming it into an authentic community formed by people with similar tastes, with almost identical habits and lifestyles, by a collection of individuals animated by the same fervent devotion, by a devouring and unlimited passion.

These speeches do not apply only to those brands that can count on a well-defined audience belonging to a precise market niche, but also to all others, who will thus be able to exploit the weapons of online communication to give birth to a community of passionate and hyperactive consumers who will not miss any opportunity to demonstrate their loyalty to the brand, even through concrete actions such as completing an online purchase.

A similar sense of community can also be experienced within the online gambling portals, whose betting sites reviews attract a large number of people who share the same tastes, the same passion, but also the common desire to experience the best online entertainment in total safety. The reviews not only help users find everything they are looking for, quickly and intuitively, but also allow less experienced players to familiarize themselves with the various aspects of the game, thus giving them the opportunity to focus on those that are closest to their tastes.

Any human endeavor that has produced some sort of success, for brands, is always a great source of inspiration, a model to be carefully observed and, where possible, faithfully replicated.