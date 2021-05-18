MYLES KENNEDY - "To This Day, When I Smell Horse Manure, I Think Of My First Guitar"

Season three of Long Distance by PRS Guitars kicks off with Alter Bridge vocalist and guitarist Myles Kennedy. Watch as Myles tells Paul Reed Smith how he came to own Johnny Winter's beard, how Paul came to own the wire dye that helped create the sound of the late 1950s and early 1960s, and the two discuss how the brown paisley print found its way onto PRS amps and guitar cases. All this and more, in this episode of Long Distance.

Myles Kennedy released his second solo album, The Ides Of March, on May 14th, via Napalm Records. It's available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- 1 CD Digipack (Napalm mailorder, limited to 500 worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 2 LP Gatefold Grey Vinyl (RoW only)

- 2 LP Gatefold Bottle Green Transparent Vinyl (Napalm mailorder, limited to 400 worldwide)

- Die Hard Limited Edition: 2 LP Gatefold Clear Splatter Mint/Violet/White Vinyl + Aluminium Print (Napalm mailorder, limited to 300 worldwide)

- Limited Deluxe Box: Glow In The Dark Vinyl + Cover Artprint + 7” Glow In The Dark "A Thousand Words” Vinyl Demo Single + Pendant + Slipmat (Napalm mailorder, limited to 700 worldwide)

Order your copy here.

The Ides Of March tracklisting:

"Get Along"

"A Thousand Words"

"In Stride"

"The Ides Of March"

"Wake Me When It’s Over"

"Love Rain Down"

"Tell It Like It Is"

"Moonshot"

"Wanderlust Begins"

"Sifting Through The Fire"

"Worried Mind"

"Love Rain Down" visualizer:

"Get Along" video:

“The Ides Of March” video:

"In Stride" video:

Myles will be hitting the road to promote his new album on a socially distanced tour. Dates below.

June

23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater (Headline Show)

24 - Lincoln, Ne - Bourbon Theatre (Headline Show)

26 - Hoffman Estates, IL - Now Arena *

27 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park *

* with Halestorm, Blackstone Cherry, Ayron Jones, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire

Tickets for the shows are on sale at MylesKennedy.com.

A message states: "These shows are the first of many we hope to roll out in the upcoming weeks so please stay tuned!"