On August 17, Myrkur performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Bålfærd"

"Like Humans"

"Mothlike"

"Spine"

"Valkyriernes Sang"

"Dybt i Skoven"

"The Serpent"

"Blazing Sky"

"Devil in the Detail"

"Leaves of Yggdrasil"

"Odins Sang"

"Ulvinde"