MYSTIC PROPHECY Launch Teaser For Upcoming "Unholy Hell" Music Video

German heavy metal institution, Mystic Prophecy, will release their 12th studio album, Hellriot, on May 19 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. On April 4, the band will release a video for the track, "Unholy Hell". Watch a teaser below:

At least with their celebrated last masterpiece Metal Division and chart successes in several countries (including #20 in the official Top 100 German album charts), Mystic Prophecy belong to the spearhead of international heavy metal. They are one of the most successful acts of the genre on digital platforms and with several hundred thousand followers on Spotify. At their live shows they prove again and again that they understand heavy metal as a passionate ultimate fight. And with their new album, Hellriot, they pick up where they left off with Metal Divison: Powerful concise hooks with shout-along factor, hard-hitting and monstrous sound paired with technically brilliant riffs, all refined by a powerful modern production that is second to none and makes the band so popular and unique. In short: With Hellriot, Mystic Prophecy deliver brilliantly and make every heavy metal heart beating mercilessly faster.

Hellriot will be released on May 19 as jewel case CD, limited mediabook CD, various vinyl colors and picture discs and digital streaming / download format. Also released as a limited to 666 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited mediabook CD, velvet bag, all in one flatware/multitool, raincoat, and signed autograph.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Hellriot"

"Unholy Hell"

"Demons Of The Night"

"Metal Attack"

"Paranoia"

"Revenge And Fire"

"Rising With The Storm"

"Road To Babylon"

"Azrael"

"Cross The Line"

"World On Fire"

"Hellriot" video:

Mystic Prophecy tour dates:

April

22 - Schapen, Germany - Mosh’n’May

May

6 - Braunschweig, Germany - Rock in Rautheim

17 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

18 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

19 - Schirnding, Germany - Gemeindehalle

20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

July

7 - Irslingen, Germany - Wolfweez Open Air

15 - Bornhöved, Germany - Blizzard Open Air

29 - Laichingen, Germany - Rock Dein Leben

August

4 - Rattenberg, Austria - INNROCKreloaded Festival

12 - Rajevo Selo, Croatia - Pannonian Rock Festival

26 - Erkelenz, Germany - Metal De Houte Festival

September

23 - Neuenstadt a. K., Germany - Stadthalle

October

6 - Zliv, Czech Republic - RockTime KD

7 - Freising, Germany - Lindenkeller

Info and tickets here.

Mystic Prophecy lineup:

R.D. Liapakis - Vocals

Markus Pohl - Guitar

Evan K - Guitar

Joey Roxx - Bass

Hanno Kerstan – Drums

(Photo - Frank Kollbi)